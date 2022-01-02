Over 19.81 cr COVID vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Centre

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said that over 19.81 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are presently available with States and Union Territories.

The Ministry, in a press release, said, "More than 19.81 Crore (19,81,97,286) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered."

Further, the Ministry informed that more than 152.31 crore (1,52,31,16,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India, free of cost channel, and through direct state procurement category.

Under the Nationwide COVID vaccination drive, 145.44 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

From tomorrow onwards, the vaccination drive for 15-18-year-old children will also commence.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor