Over 20 injured in Kolkata as protests over Hindu man's murder in Bangladesh turn violent

Kolkata, Dec 23 Protests over the murder of Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh spilled into West Bengal's Kolkata on Tuesday after policemen clashed with members of the Hindu Jagran Manch outside the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh, officials said.

Tensions flared during a demonstration outside the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Beck Bagan area of Kolkata as police resorted to cane charge to disperse the protesters who broke barricades and tried to reach the Embassy office of Bangladesh.

More than 20 protesters were injured and over a dozen were detained by the police.

The protest caused traffic congestion in the area.

Later, the situation was brought under control.

Security outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission was heightened and additional policemen have been deployed.

Recently, Dipu Chandra Das was allegedly beaten to death in Mymensingh of Bangladesh and his body was tied to a tree and set on fire.

Following the incident, protests against the horrific act have erupted in various parts of India, including West Bengal.

On Tuesday, a large number of people gathered for a march towards the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, called by several Sangh Parivar organisations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Hindu Jagran Manch and Bangiya Hindu Jagaran.

They marched towards the Beck Bagan area.

However, the police stopped the protesters before they could reach the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission.

Several barricades were put up as part of security arrangements.

The police repeatedly announced that the gathering outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission was illegal.

The police also requested the protesters to move away from the barricades. However, the protesters said that their demonstration would continue until they were allowed to submit a memorandum to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner.

When the police stopped the protesters, the Beck Bagan area turned into a battleground.

Protesters clashed with the police repeatedly and broke barricades as well as tried to force their entry towards the diplomatic office.

The police resorted to cane charge to disperse the enraged mob.

It is alleged that more than 20 people were injured by police batons. Later, many protesters were dragged and forced into police vans. Some protesters were even seen climbing onto the roofs of the police vans to mark their protest.

"We have come here to submit a memorandum to the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh. We are here to mark our protest. But police used batons on us. About 21 people have been injured. They have been taken to different hospitals for treatment. Several people have been detained by the police. In Bengal, Hindus don't have the right to protest against the atrocious on fellow Hindus," a member of Bangiya Hindu Jagaran said.

As the situation in Beck Bagan escalated, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders also arrived at the spot.

Tamoghna Ghosh, the North Kolkata district BJP President, was also present.

He claimed that BJP workers were there to protest against the police cane charge and to stand in solidarity with the Hindu organisations over the gruesome attack on Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh.

