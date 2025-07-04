Over 20,000 devotees have arrived so far for the holy glimpse of Baba Amarnath: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, July 4 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that over 20,000 devotees have arrived so far for the holy glimpse of Baba Amarnath.

Addressing media personnel at Balta in Ganderbal, the LG said that "the environment in Jammu and Kashmir is very enthusiastic and joyful" amidst the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

"There is a very lively atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir. People from different parts of the country are visiting here, and people of Jammu and Kashmir are welcoming them with open hearts," he said.

He also stressed that the government and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board have made strong arrangements to facilitate the pilgrims. "The Jammu and Kashmir Government, local administration, and the Shrine Board have improved tourism facilities significantly," he said.

He also highlighted the initiatives taken by the ONGC, which has developed new tourist accommodations which have now been dedicated to Baba Amarnath’s devotees.

On the issues of early arrivals for Amarnath Yatra, the LG said: "Some devotees whose registration is for later dates are arriving early. I request that no one be turned away. Those registered for July 4 or 5 will be given priority and accommodated within 2–3 days."

ONGC has also set up a permanent disaster management complex at Baltal for pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra. As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, it is developing these complexes at four key locations – Baltal, Nunwan, Bijbehara, and Sidhra – in Jammu and Kashmir.

This holy yatra is now being held against the backdrop of a deadly terror attack in Pehalgam on 22 April in which 26 innocent tourists were killed by a Pakistan-sponsored terror outfit.

Looking at the security situation, the Kashmir police have issued a security advisory. In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police said: "#Advisory for Yatris of Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025. All the pilgrims undertaking Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025 are advised to travel only in designated convoys originating from Bhagwati Nagar, Baltal and Nunwan Base Camps."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor