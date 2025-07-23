Over 2.22 crore students received scholarships in the last 5 years: Centre

New Delhi, July 23 The Centre on Wednesday said that in the past five years, over 2.22 crore students availed scholarships under the Modi government's Post Matric Scholarship (PMS) Scheme and Top-Class Education Scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) Students for pursuing higher education.

The PMS schemes are scholarships provided by the Centre to support students from specific social categories, such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and minorities, who are pursuing higher education after Class 10.

The government, through these schemes, aims to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education by providing financial assistance to students from economically weaker sections.

Meanwhile, the Top-Class Education Scheme for Scheduled Castes (SC) offers financial assistance to SC students pursuing studies beyond Class 12 at select premier institutions.

Through this scheme, the Centre aims to promote quality education among SC students by providing financial support for their higher education.

"In the past five years, 2,22,31,139 and 20,340 SC students have benefited under Post Matric Scholarship Scheme and Top-Class Education Scheme, respectively," the Union Minister for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, said in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, financial assistance and scholarship provided through the schemes PMS and Top-Class Education for SS Students have "contributed in enhancing the educational standard of Scheduled Caste students for pursuing higher education in educational institutes/colleges of the country."

"This has not only helped in reducing financial burden but also has enabled Scheduled Caste students to access quality education.

He mentioned that under these schemes, SC students can pursue their higher education in colleges, universities and institutions, including IITs, IIMs, IIITs, AIIMSs, NITs, NIFTs, NIDs, IHMs, NLUs, etc., and go on to "achieve notable success in their respective fields".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor