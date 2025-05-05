Over 238 crore cylinders refilled in nine years, shows success of PM Ujjwala Yojana: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, May 5 As the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) completes nine years of operation, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri put out some facts to show the defining changes that the scheme has brought on the ground, particularly among the unprivileged strata of society.

Union Minister took to his social media handle on X on Monday and posted, ”9 Years of Ujjwala Yojana, over 10.33 crore families thriving!”

He further said, “The refilling of over 238 crore cylinders during the past 9 years reflects the success of this scheme.”

The PMUY completed its nine remarkable years on May 1, this year, marking a significant milestone towards in country’s journey towards ensuring cooking fuel for all. Under the scheme, deposit free LPG cylinders are provided to adult women member of poor households across the country.

Shedding further light on scheme’s success, the Union Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM Ujjwala Yojana has become a shining example of women’s empowerment and a boon for the health of homemakers.

“In the past 10 years, the addition of 11,670 new LPG distributors has made cylinder delivery possible even in remote and challenging areas,” he further highlighted.

Notably, the PMUY scheme has transformed the lives of millions of poor and downtrodden across the country.

Till March 2025, 10.33 crore households were covered under the PMUY scheme. To cover the remaining poor households, the Centre launched Ujjwala 2.0 in August 2021 with the target of releasing 1 crore additional PMUY connections. This was again achieved in January 2022, following which 60 lakh LPG connections were released under Ujjwala 2.0, achieving a total of 1.60 crore connections by December 2022.

As of 1st March 2025, the total number of active domestic LPG consumers in the country stands at 32.94 crore, including 10.33 crore PMUY beneficiaries.

