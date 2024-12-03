Over 25 injured as bus overturns in MP's Chhindwara

Bhopal, Dec 3 Over 25 people were injured when a bus carrying them overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Tuesday morning.

More than 25 pilgrims, including women, were injured and rushed to a government hospital for treatment, police said.

The accident occurred when pilgrims were returning from a week-long tour to Kashi Vishwanath, Ayodhya, Mathura and Vrindavan.

People started the pilgrimage on November 27 from Chhindwara and were scheduled to return to their homes on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in front of Kendriya Vidyalaya in the Chorai area between 8 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. All the passengers were from Chhindwara. Most of the pilgrims were travelling with their families.

The incident occurred when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle after averting a collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction. Though the collision was averted, the bus overturned and rolled into a field.

Locals rushed to the accident spot, rescued the pilgrims, and shifted them to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, local area police were informed.

Later, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prabhat Mishra and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Saurabh Tiwari also reached the spot.

Around half a dozen ambulances were also called to rush the injured persons to hospital, SDM Mishra said.

He said that over two dozen passengers suffered injuries on their hands and legs. However, no causality was reported.

Officials further stated that the passengers escaped severe injuries because the bus overturned while turning on the road and speed was relatively slow.

The driver and other bus staff were arrested from the spot and being interrogated, police said.

"All passengers have been rescued from the bus. The injured were being treated at a government-run hospital. Also, vehicles were arranged to drop those pilgrims who escaped injury," SDM Mishra added.

