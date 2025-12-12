Over 25,000 govt staff join nutrition campaign in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Dec 12 More than 25,000 government employees in Kheda district have pledged support to the new “Gaam No Nirdhaar, Sahkaarey Saakaar” campaign - an initiative launched by the district administration to eliminate malnutrition.

“Gaam No Nirdhaar, Sahkaarey Saakaar” translates to the idea that a village’s resolve can be truly achieved only through collective support and participation. It reflects a spirit of community-driven development, where shared determination, cooperation, and responsibility come together to turn goals into reality.

This phrase essentially captures the belief that meaningful progress happens when everyone contributes.

Rooted in the Prime Minister’s call of “Sahi Poshan, Desh Roshan”, the campaign aims to turn the National Nutrition Mission into a true people’s movement in Kheda, with a special focus on improving nutrition levels among children and mothers.

The administration had urged all district officers and government staff to join the initiative, framing it as both a moral duty and an expression of gratitude towards their karmabhoomi.

Officials were also instructed to mobilise their teams across all subordinate offices, ensuring that participation is formally recorded through a “Consent for Participation” pledge.

A dedicated link has been opened for three days for Kheda’s officials and employees in Phase 1. Phase 2 will extend participation to citizens.

Marking the 150th birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel, officials and employees from his home district have taken on a solemn commitment: no child in Kheda should suffer from malnutrition.

As part of this, they have vowed to become Poshan Mitras—contributing to child nutrition on family birthdays, weddings, and other auspicious occasions.

On Friday, over 25,000 officers and staff across Kheda district had voluntarily joined the campaign.

Their emotional and wholehearted participation has set a strong example of collective responsibility. The district administration and Amul Dairy expect this combined effort to set new benchmarks in nutrition-driven governance.

With officials, employees, and soon citizens stepping in, “Gaam No Nirdhaar, Sahkaarey Saakaar” is on track to become a transformative model for holistic development in Kheda district.

