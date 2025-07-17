Over 2.51 lakh Yatris performed ongoing Amarnath Yatra in 15 days

Srinagar, July 17 As Yatris were allowed to move from the two base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam towards the Amarnath cave shrine as weather improved on Thursday, more than 2.51 lakh had 'Darshan' during the first 15 days since the Yatra started on July 3.

Due to bad weather the Yatra had been momentarily suspended on Thursday, but as the weather improved, Yatris were allowed to move towards the cave shrine from the two base camps of Baltal and Nunwan (Pahalgam).

Officials said the Yatra continues to draw thousands of devotees from across the country and abroad.

Officials added that a total of 5,110 pilgrims had darshan till 2 p.m. on Thursday, bringing the total number of Yatris who performed the Yatra during the first 15 days to more than 2.51 lakh.

"This year's Yatra, which marks a profound spiritual journey for countless devotees, has seen an overwhelming response, with people from all walks of life taking part in the pilgrimage to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva."

"The 15-day mark reflects a steady and well-managed flow of Yatris, with authorities ensuring their comfort, safety, and spiritual fulfillment."

"Pilgrims have expressed deep satisfaction over the arrangements made by the administration, including sanitation, healthcare, food, transportation, and security measures."

"Many pilgrims have praised the dedicated services of the Shrine Board, security forces, volunteers, and various government departments involved in managing the Yatra."

"Despite tough terrain and unpredictable weather conditions in the Himalayas, the Yatra is progressing smoothly. The authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are prepared to handle any emergent challenges," officials said.

With several more weeks to go before the conclusion of the pilgrimage, officials expect the number of pilgrims to rise significantly, reaffirming Shri Amarnathji Yatra's status as one of India's most respected journey of faith.

