Over 30 sustain burn injuries during 'mashaal' procession in MP

Bhopal, Nov 29 More than 30 people sustained burn injuries during a 'mashaal' (flaming torch) procession in the Malwa-Nimar region in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district.

The incident occurred at Ghantaghar Chowk late Thursday night where more than 250 people, including women and children, assembled to participate in the procession.

As soon as the procession concluded, the participants gathered at Ghantaghar Chowk holding 'mashaals' in their hands. The fire broke out after some of the 'mashaals' fell on the ground where liquid material used for ignition was kept.

The fire turned into an inferno, triggering panic after which people started running to save themselves leading to a stampede-like situation.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media showing people running to save themselves from fire.

No casualty has been reported in the incident so far.

According to information, more than 30 people, mostly children and women were rushed to a hospital in Khandwa.

The police said that most of the people sustained injuries on their hands and face.

At least 18 people were discharged after administering first aid while 12 with severe burn injuries were under treatment at the district hospital.

Some local BJP leaders were also present when the incident occurred.

The procession was organised by a 'Veer Yuva Manch' to protest against terrorism and the crowd had assembled to pay homage to the martyrs of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

Khandwa SP Manoj Kumar Rai said the administration had permitted the organisation to take out the procession.

"Around 30 people, including women and children, received burns on their hands, face and leg. Twelve injured persons were still admitted to a government hospital and were out of danger. Investigation was underway," he added.

At least 166 people were killed and over 300 injured in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor