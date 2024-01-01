Over 300 booked for drinking & driving in Delhi on New Year’s Eve

New Delhi, Jan 1 A total of 360 cases of drunken driving were reported in the national capital from various areas including Kapashera, Nangloi, Sangam Vihar, Tilak Nagar, and Nand Nagri in New Year's Eve celebrations, a Delhi Traffic Police official said on Monday.

The official further said that in a move to ensure the safety of road users and curb the menace of drunken driving during the New Year's Eve celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police conducted a series of targeted special drives from December 24 to December 31.

The primary focus was on preventing accidents and promoting responsible driving practices, particularly in areas around pubs, bars, and hotels where festive gatherings were expected.

"Recognising the significant role that drunken driving plays in night-time road crashes, the Delhi Traffic Police adopted a proactive approach by increasing their presence on the roads. Special teams were deployed strategically to conduct thorough checks and enforce strict action against individuals driving under the influence of alcohol," the official said.

According to police, on December 24, 186 cases of drunk and driving were reported from Aman Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Badarpur, Barakhamba Road, Chanakyapuri, Civil Line, Delhi Cantt, Defence Colony, Darya Ganj, and Dwarka circle reporting the highest number of cases.

While on December 25, 111 were caught drunk and driving, it was 110 on December 26, 114 on December 27, 104 on December 28, 130 on December 29, 189 on December 30.

The alarming increase in the total number of challans for drunken driving violations from 274 in 2021 to 2,129 in 2023, recorded from December 16 to December 31, underscores the pressing need for stringent measures.

According to traffic cops, 2023 witnessed a significant increase in the total number of individuals booked for drunken driving, reaching 16,173 as compared to 2,225 in 2022, 2,831 in 2021, and 3,986 in 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor