Over 3,000 kg of firecrackers seized by police across Delhi in 10 days

New Delhi, Nov 6 In the last 10 days, the Delhi Police have seized over 3,000 kg of firecrackers which were smuggled in the national capital from neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

According to police, 1,601 kg of banned firecrackers were recovered from the North district, 727 kg from the Northeast, 263.3 kg from East district, 450 kg from the South district, and 62 kg from Outer North district in this period.

The majority of firecrackers were recovered in the North district and two men were arrested along with the 1,601 kg of firecrackers stored in a building in Subzi Mandi area on October 29.

The duo, identified as Mohd Khurshid, 32, and Mohd Vakil, 37, had procured the firecrackers from Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogation, both revealed that they had procured the illegal firecrackers from an unknown person, a resident of UP's Farukhnagar and because of the festive season, they were intending to make quick money by selling the firecrackers.

"Further, the accused persons disclosed that they both belong to Bihar's Khagaria and came to Delhi about two years ago. They were working as vendors of toys as well as doing the work of masons. However, due to insufficient earnings from their tasks, they were lured to supply firecrackers to make quick money by selling and supplying the same during the festive season,” said the officer.

In yet another major recovery of firecrackers, police arrested a 33-year-old man and recovered 450 kg of firecrackers from his possession in Sangam Vihar area.

The accused was identified as Shivam Vashney and he brought the firecrackers to sell to his local clients very discreetly as the demand of fire crackers was high due to the forthcoming festive season.

