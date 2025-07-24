Over 3.42 pilgrims had 'Darshan' in 21 days, Amarnath Yatra to cross officially expected 3.5-lakh mark today

Srinagar, July 24 Since this year's Amarnath Yatra started on July 3, more than 3.42 lakh Yatris had 'Darshan' so far while a fresh batch of 3,500 pilgrims started their journey on Thursday from Jammu towards the two base camps, officials said.

Officials said that more than 3.42 Yatris have performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra during the last 21 days as the huge rush of pilgrims continues unabated.

"The officially expected figure of 3.50 lakh Yatris performing the Yatra this year is likely to be crossed on Thursday only while 17 days are still left for the conclusion of this year's Yatra."

"The Yatra has been going on peacefully, smoothly and this has encouraged the devotees to come in record numbers. As more than 3.42 lakh had Darshan in last 21 days, we had another batch of 3,500 Yatris, who left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu for the Valley on Thursday."

"Of these, the first escorted convoy of 45 vehicles carrying 832 Yatris left for Baltal base camp at 3:25 a.m. while the second convoy of 95 vehicles carrying 2,668 Yatris to Pahalgam base camp left at 4:01 a.m.," officials said.

The Bhumi Pujan of 'Chhari Mubarak' (Lord Shiva's Holy Abode) was performed at Pahalgam on July 10.

The Chhari Mubarak was then taken back to its seat at the Dashnami Akhara building.

It will start its final journey towards the cave shrine from Dashnami Akhara temple in Srinagar on August 4 and will reach the holy cave shrine on August 9, marking the official conclusion of the Yatra.

Authorities have made extensive multi-tier security arrangements for this year's Amarnath Yatra, as this takes place after the cowardly attack of April 22 in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians after segregating them based on faith in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

Additional 180 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been brought in to augment the existing strength of the Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB and the local police.

The Army has deployed more than 8,000 special Commandos to secure the passage of the pilgrims this year.

The Yatra started on July 3 and will end after 38 days on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan.

Yatris approach the holy cave shrine situated 3,888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas either from the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route.

Those using the Pahalgam route pass through Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni to reach the cave shrine, covering a distance of 46 km on foot.

This trek takes a pilgrim four days to get to the cave shrine.

Those using the shorter Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine and return to the base camp the same day after having darshan.

No helicopter services are available to Yatris this year due to security reasons.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

