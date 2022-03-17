Over 3,900 children in 12-14 age group received COVID-19 jab in Delhi

As many as 3,907 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to beneficiaries aged between 12-14 years in the national capital till 7:30 PM on Thursday.

The Delhi Health Department today informed that 712 doses were administered in North East Delhi which is the highest amongst the districts.

On March 16, India started vaccinating children aged 12 to 14 years as it expands its COVID-19 vaccination coverage. This can be through online registration or through an onsite walk-in.

This follows the decision of the Union Government to start COVID19 vaccination for 12-13 yr and 13-14 yr age groups (those born in 2008, 2009, and 2010. i.e. those who are already above 12 years of age) from March 16, 2022.

Additionally, all above 60 years of age are now eligible for Precaution Dose, as the condition of comorbidity for this age group has been removed. The Precaution Dose (same as the previous two doses) is to be administered after 9 months (36 weeks) after the date of the second vaccination.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 180.95 crore (1,80,95,67,912) today. More than 13 lakh (13,77,376) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today, the Union Health Ministry said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor