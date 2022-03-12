Over 40 lakh cases disposed of across country in a day in national Lok Adalat

Over 40 lakh cases in a single day disposed of after large crowds turned up in the court complexes of the country in the first physical National Lok Adalat of year, NALSA said on Saturday.

National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) in a press statement said that today, across the country, the latest data available till 4.30 PM indicates that, 1.38 crores cases were taken up out of which 1.10 crores cases were pre-litigation cases and 28.34 lakh cases were pending cases.

"A total of 40 lakh cases were disposed of today, indicating a huge achievement and success for the Legal Services Authorities. It was on account of the keen participation by the stakeholders that the Legal Services Authorities have been able to achieve this huge disposal," NALSA said in a statement.

The Legal Services Authorities across the country, under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the leadership of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman, NALSA, organized the first National Lok Adalat of the year 2022 in all the 36 States/UTs on March 12 in both physical and hybrid mode.

Justice Lalit also interacted with State Legal Services Authorities, District Legal Services Authorities and guided them. His Lordship appreciated the work done at the ground level by the Presiding Officers, Lawyers, Interns and laid emphasis on the aspect that National Lok Adalats are imperative to reduce the huge pendency in the justice system of the country. Maharashtra SLSA constituted special women benches in all districts, wherein matters pertaining to women were taken up and resolved in large numbers.

In Lok Adalats cases such as Criminal Compoundable Cases, Revenue Cases and Bank Recovery Cases, Motor Accident Claims, Matrimonial Disputes, Cheque Bounce Cases under the Negotiable Instrument Act, Labour Disputes, and other Civil Cases were taken up. A large number of recovery matters related to financial institutions, banks, government bodies and private service providers were also instituted as pre-litigation cases.

In a pre-litigation case, the matter is negotiated and settled without formal institution before any court of law. In Chhattisgarh, the Municipality of Raipur has filed nearly 33,000 pre-litigation cases for recovery of dues related to municipal services. NALSA has also directed the State/UTs Legal Services Authorities to observe COVID-19 protocol prevalent in the States/UTs as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India as well as State Governments.

