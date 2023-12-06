Over 400 arrested for touting at Delhi's IGI airport this year

New Delhi, Dec 6 Over 400 individuals have been arrested this year for touting at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, more than double compared to last year, a Delhi Police official said.

Persistent issues of inconvenience and harassment to passengers have prompted authorities to take decisive action against unauthorised solicitation, the official added.

According to police, this year, 474 people have been arrested till date, compared to 220 documented in 2022.

The IGI Airport Police has initiated externment proceedings under Sections 47 to 56 of the Delhi Police Act 1978.

"This move targets individuals repeatedly involved in touting or malpractices, aiming not only to deliver a strict message but also to ensure a seamless passenger experience," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Devesh Kumar Mahla.

"The Anti-touting teams, both in uniform and plainclothes, have intensified their efforts through regular patrolling at the airport. Their mission: identify and apprehend touts offering services ranging from money exchange to transportation, porter services, and assistance with customs clearance," said the DCP.

"Passengers are being briefed on common scams and encouraged to report any suspicious activity promptly. The emphasis is on fostering a collaborative effort between the public and law enforcement to create a secure airport environment," said the DCP.

"In a bid to bolster surveillance, a network of strategically placed CCTV cameras has been deployed, enhancing the ability to monitor and respond swiftly to touting activities," the DCP added.

