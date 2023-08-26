Over 450 luxury cars being arranged for G20 Summit

New Delhi, Aug 26 Luxury vehicles are making their way to Delhi from cities like Mumbai, Chandigarh and Agra, all in preparation for the highly-anticipated G20 summit scheduled to take place at the newly-upgraded Pragati Maidan here on September 9-10.

As the national capital gears up to host delegations from more than 20 countries, it's not just the summit facilities that are undergoing a transformation, but also the roads, which will soon be graced by these luxury vehicles.

To cater to the soaring demand for upscale cars, cab rental companies flaunting these exquisite wheels are stepping in to provide their services.

Speaking to IANS, Harman Preet Singh, who manages Punia Trvlez in Greater Kailash 1, revealed that the upcoming summit has spurred a demand for approximately 450 cars.

“This sought-after fleet includes vehicles such as the Innova Crysta, BMW 5 series, Audi, Mercedes E-Class, and GLS, among other luxury models,” said Singh.

He further said that their Mumbai-based car fleet will also be transported to Delhi to cater to the soaring demands.

"We've gone the extra mile by sourcing cars from Agra, Punjab, and Jaipur. Our preparations involve securing about 150 vehicles, including a recent acquisition of a Maybach worth Rs 3 crore, exclusively for the G20 summit. This Maybach marks a significant milestone as the first commercial car introduced since the Covid-19 pandemic, potentially reshaping the car rental landscape.

"To meet the extensive demand, we have further collaborated with additional vendors to ensure a seamless experience," he added.

Recently, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V. K Saxena along with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora chaired a meeting to review the preparedness of the Delhi Police for the high-level international meeting.

Special CP (G20), Special CP (Traffic) and all District DCPs were also present in the meeting in which the L-G had said that the summit was an opportunity for the police and its personnel to showcase its efficiency and capability in handling a visit by 40 heads of states, governments to the national capital.

He also said that the Delhi Police will have to ensure that routine law and order and policing are maintained at the highest level without causing any inconvenience to the residents of the city.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor