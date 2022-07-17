Over 5,000 pilgrims leave Jammu to perform Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, July 17 Amarnath Yatra remained suspended due to inclement weather as another batch of 5284 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Sunday for the Valley.

Officials said no Yatri was allowed to move either from Baltal or from Pahalgam base camp towards the cave shrine on Saturday due to inclement weather.

"Only helicopter services operated from both the routes yesterday. 869 pilgrims had Darshan at the cave shrine yesterday as the total number of pilgrims who have performed the Yatra so far crossed 1.64 lakhs.

"Another batch of 5,284 pilgrims left Bhagwati nagar base camp in Jammu for the Valley today in two escorted convoys.

"Of these, 3541 are going to Pahalgam base camp while 1743 are going to Baltal", officials said.

The 43-day long Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and will end on August 11 on Shravan Purnima.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor