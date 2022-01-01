Over 5.78 crore Income Tax returns filed for 2021-22 till Friday evening
January 1, 2022
More than 5.78 crore Income Tax Returns for the assessment year 2021-22 were filed till 7 pm on Friday as compared to 5.95 crore Income Tax returns for AY 2020-21 filed till January 10, 2021.
"More than 5.78 crore #ITRs for AY 2021-22 filed till 7pm today compared to 5.95 crore #ITRs for AY 2020-21 filed till 10th January, 2021(extended due dt for AY 2020-21). This includes 35.74 lakh ITRs filed today with 4.55 lakh ITRs filed in last one hour. #FileNow," tweeted the official account of the Income Tax Department on Friday evening.
The last day to file income tax returns was on December 31, 2021.
