Over 6 crore ITRs filed so far for AY 2025-26: Income Tax Department

New Delhi, Sep 14 The Income Tax Department has announced that more than 6 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed for Assessment Year 2025-26 so far.

The department shared the update on social media platform X, thanking taxpayers and tax professionals for helping achieve this milestone.

“Thank you taxpayers & tax professionals for helping us reach the milestone of 6 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) as of now and still counting,” Income Tax India posted on X.

The last date to file ITRs without penalty is September 15. To make the process easier, the department has kept its helpdesk active 24x7. Taxpayers are being assisted through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions, and social media support.

“To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X,” it added.

The department has urged those who are yet to file their returns to do so quickly to avoid last-minute rush.

“We urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2025-26, to file at the earliest to avoid last minute rush. Let's continue this momentum!,” the IT Department mentioned.

Earlier in May, the government had extended the filing deadline for individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and entities not requiring audits.

The date was pushed from July 31 to September 15 due to major changes in the ITR forms.

These revisions, made in late April and early May, required updates in the filing utilities and back-end systems.

The consistent rise in ITR filings over the years highlights both growing compliance and the expansion of India’s tax base.

For AY 2024-25, a record 7.28 crore returns were filed by July 31, 2024, compared to 6.77 crore the previous year, marking a 7.5 per cent increase.

In the current filing season, the Income Tax Department has also rolled out new online utilities.

ITR-1 and ITR-4, meant for small and medium taxpayers, were enabled in June. In July, the department also activated ITR-2, which is for individuals and HUFs with capital gains income but no business or professional income.

