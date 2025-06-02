Over 60 AICC observers to stay in MP for 3 months: Jitu Patwari

Bhopal, June 2 As the Congress prepares to launch its Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan (Organisation Creation Campaign) on Tuesday, the party has said in a statement on Monday that more than 60 observers appointed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will begin intensive groundwork across Madhya Pradesh.

The campaign will be formally inaugurated by Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to the state on June 3.

Gandhi is scheduled to chair key meetings with members of the state party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), current MLAs, former MPs, AICC and PCC members, and over 50 leaders from other states designated as observers.

“These observers will camp in their assigned districts for three months to assess the organisational strength at the grassroots and identify gaps and opportunities,” Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said on Monday.

“Tomorrow marks a historic moment for the Madhya Pradesh Congress, as a structured action plan for rebuilding the organisation will be launched for the first time, with Rahul Gandhi leading the initiative.”

The campaign is already underway in Vidisha, a BJP stronghold that includes constituencies represented by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In the district, 100-150 specially trained Congress workers are living in villages, engaging directly with locals to understand on-the-ground challenges and shape revival strategies.

The 15-day field exercise in Vidisha will culminate in a detailed report to be submitted to both the state and central leadership. Based on these reports, the party plans to rebuild its organisational network from the booth level upward across all districts and development blocks.

“This campaign will run for the next three months,” Patwari said.

In parallel, the Congress is also moving to identify and act against internal saboteurs accused of covertly aiding the ruling BJP.

“Those found working against party interests, right down to the development block level, will be expelled,” said Leader of Opposition and former minister Umang Singhar.

