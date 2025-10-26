Over 60 hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in Gujarat

Surendranagar, Oct 26 Over 60 people, including women and children, were hospitalised after a suspected case of food poisoning in Gomta village of Gujarat's Surendranagar.

The incident occurred on Saturday night after residents consumed buttermilk served during a house Vastu ceremony.

Health officials said several people began complaining of vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach pain shortly after consuming the buttermilk.

The affected villagers were rushed to hospitals in Limbdi and Wadhwan for treatment.

A team of health officers and local administration immediately reached the site and hospitals to assess the situation.

According to Taluka Health Officer Jayesh Vaghela, "More than 60 people suffered from food poisoning after a festive meal in Gomta village. All patients are under medical supervision, and their condition is currently stable."

Samples of the buttermilk have been sent to a laboratory for testing to determine the cause of contamination.

The district Health Department has launched an inquiry and is closely monitoring the situation.

Officials expressed relief that all victims have started recovering.

The Gujarat government has intensified efforts to curb food poisoning incidents by strengthening food safety enforcement, increasing inspections, and promoting hygiene awareness.

In 2024–25, the Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) tested around 60,448 food samples across the state, of which 1.45 per cent failed quality checks and 0.17 per cent were declared unsafe for consumption.

Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Gujarat authorities filed 980 adjudication cases, resolving 864 of them and imposing fines amounting to Rs 6.21 crore, while 87 court cases related to unsafe food led to additional penalties of Rs 0.54 crore.

Through the FDCA, thousands of food samples are tested annually, with strict action taken against violators under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The government has also launched statewide raids to seize adulterated or unsafe food items and imposed heavy fines on offenders.

In addition, health and local authorities are conducting regular awareness drives on safe food handling at community events and monitoring large-scale public meals to ensure compliance with safety norms.

