Over 600 Buddhist devotees from eight nations make 'historic' participation in Mahakumbh

Prayagraj, Feb 4 The grand occasion of Mahakumbh 2025 marked a historic moment in Prayagraj as over 600 Buddhist devotees from 8 major Buddhist nations -Thailand, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Bhutan, Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Mongolia -participated in this spiritual gathering.

Their presence elevated the festival to an international level, reinforcing its significance beyond being just an Indian religious event.

The sacred banks of the Sangam witnessed this remarkable confluence of spiritual and cultural richness, where the grandeur of Indian tradition and its profound spiritual power were on full display.

The participation of Buddhist devotees transformed Maha Kumbh into a global spiritual melting pot, proving that India’s Sanatan tradition is a unifying force for humanity, spreading peace, tolerance, and universal brotherhood for centuries.

This participation was made possible through a special invitation from Indresh Kumar, a senior leader of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the guiding force behind the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM).

According to Indresh Kumar, Buddhism and Sanatan Dharma are like two flowers blooming from the same spiritual root, deeply embedded in India’s rich cultural heritage.

His initiative facilitated the visit of Buddhist delegations, strengthening India's global spiritual influence.

Addressing a special dialogue session at Maha Kumbh, RSS leader Indresh Kumar emphasised: "Sanatan Dharma is not a narrow ideology but a spiritual heritage for all of humanity. Mahakumbh is the ultimate testament to this, where devotees from different nations gather to absorb divine energy. The participation of Buddhist nations is not just a pilgrimage but a global spiritual dialogue, reaffirming India’s ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (The world is one family)."

He further added: "Buddhism was born in India. Lord Buddha’s teachings are deeply connected to Sanatan values. It is a moment of great pride that devotees from Buddhist nations are embracing our Sanatan tradition at Mahakumbh. This symbolises a profound integration of spirituality, culture, and heritage."

The Buddhist devotees were mesmerised by the divine and serene atmosphere of Mahakumbh.

Their expressions of devotion, joy, and spiritual fulfillment at the Sangam reflected more than words could describe.

A senior Buddhist monk from Thailand shared: "India has always been the spiritual centre of the world. Participating in Mahakumbh has deepened our understanding of our ancient connection with Sanatan Dharma. The energy here is unforgettable."

A devotee from Sri Lanka remarked: "Mahakumbh is not just a religious event but a celebration of spiritual purification and global unity. Everyone here is immersed in devotion and faith. It fills our hearts with joy."

A Buddhist monk from Myanmar expressed: "The relationship between Buddhism and Sanatan Dharma dates back thousands of years. For us, India is our spiritual home. Maha Kumbh is not just a Hindu festival; it belongs to all of humanity.”

On February 5, a grand Buddhist procession will be organised under the name “Buddhist Maha Kumbh Yatra”. This sacred journey will pass through major routes of Prayagraj before culminating at the Ganga banks, where Buddhist monks and devotees will engage in meditation, prayers, and spiritual rituals.

The procession aims to highlight the deep-rooted connections between Buddhist and Sanatan traditions while spreading the message of global peace and harmony.

On February 6, all Buddhist devotees will participate in the sacred Ganga Snan (holy dip in the Ganges). This ritual holds profound significance in both Hindu and Buddhist traditions, symbolising spiritual cleansing and liberation. The Ganges is revered as a purifier of mind, body, and soul, and this experience will allow devotees to embrace its divine grace.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor