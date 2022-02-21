Over 695 LMT paddy procured this kharif season so far

New Delhi, Feb 21 With procurement of paddy "progressing smoothly" in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at MSP, as much as 695.67 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) has been procured up to Sunday, government data showed on Monday.

As many as 94.15 lakh farmers have benefitted with MSP value of Rs 1,36,350.74 crore from across Chandigarh, Gujarat, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tripura, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Pudducherry, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Punjab with 186.85 LMT topped the list for quantity procured at MSP, followed by Chhattisgarh with 92.01 LMT and Telangana with 70.22 LMT. While in terms of farmers benefitted, it was Chhattisgarh that topped with 21,05,972 farmers, followed by Odisha at 10,70,693 and Telangana at 10,62,428.

