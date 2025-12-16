Over 7,500 Infiltration Attempts on Bangladesh Border Since 2014: MoS Home Nityanand Rai
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 16, 2025 15:06 IST2025-12-16T15:05:06+5:302025-12-16T15:06:56+5:30
The government informed the Lok Sabha that since 2014, the highest number of infiltration attempts were detected along the India-Bangladesh border, with 7,528 cases recorded till 2024. This was followed by 425 cases on the India-Pakistan border, 298 along the India-Myanmar border, and 157 incidents across the India-Nepal and Bhutan borders. Notably, no infiltration cases were reported along the India-China border during this period. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai shared the year-wise data in a written reply, underscoring continuous surveillance and monitoring along India’s international borders in the Lok Sabha.
Presenting detailed figures, Rai said infiltration attempts along the India-Bangladesh border peaked in 2024 with 977 cases, while India-Pakistan recorded 41 cases the same year. India-Myanmar reported 37 incidents and India-Nepal and Bhutan 23 cases in 2024. He also provided month-wise data for 2025 till November, showing 1,104 cases along the India-Bangladesh border, 32 along India-Pakistan, 95 along India-Myanmar, and 54 across India-Nepal and Bhutan. Once again, he stated that no infiltration cases were reported at the India-China border.
The infiltration attempts detected since 2014, Indo-Bangladesh border 7528, on India-Pakistan border 425 and India-Myanmar border 298, India-Nepal& Bhutan 157. While no infiltration cases reported at India India-China Border: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply to Lok…— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025
The length of International Border along India-Pakistan is 2,289.66 kms, out of which 2,135.136 kms, i.e. 93.25% has been physically fenced and 154.524 kms, i.e. 6.75% is unfenced. The length of International Border along India-Bangladesh is 4,096.70 kms, out of which 3,239.92… pic.twitter.com/75l6z10Kyl— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025
Year-wise infiltration attempts detected since 2014
|Year
|India-Bangladesh
|India-Pakistan
|India-Myanmar
|India-Nepal & Bhutan
|India-China
|2014
|855
|45
|20
|00
|No infiltration cases reported
|2015
|874
|42
|16
|03
|No infiltration cases reported
|2016
|654
|46
|12
|04
|No infiltration cases reported
|2017
|456
|42
|09
|03
|No infiltration cases reported
|2018
|420
|40
|21
|04
|No infiltration cases reported
|2019
|500
|38
|25
|38
|No infiltration cases reported
|2020
|486
|20
|34
|11
|No infiltration cases reported
|2021
|703
|32
|38
|18
|No infiltration cases reported
|2022
|857
|49
|46
|15
|No infiltration cases reported
|2023
|746
|30
|40
|38
|No infiltration cases reported
|2024
|977
|41
|37
|23
|No infiltration cases reported
Month-wise infiltration attempts detected in 2025 (January–November)
|Month (2025)
|India-Bangladesh
|India-Pakistan
|India-Myanmar
|India-Nepal & Bhutan
|India-China
|January
|84
|02
|15
|02
|No infiltration cases reported
|February
|80
|00
|07
|01
|No infiltration cases reported
|March
|110
|05
|27
|05
|No infiltration cases reported
|April
|95
|01
|10
|05
|No infiltration cases reported
|May
|54
|05
|09
|09
|No infiltration cases reported
|June
|89
|03
|07
|04
|No infiltration cases reported
|July
|127
|04
|02
|07
|No infiltration cases reported
|August
|102
|02
|05
|08
|No infiltration cases reported
|September
|127
|03
|05
|06
|No infiltration cases reported
|October
|125
|04
|02
|01
|No infiltration cases reported
|November
|111
|03
|06
|06
|No infiltration cases reported