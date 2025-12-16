Over 7,500 Infiltration Attempts on Bangladesh Border Since 2014: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

The government informed the Lok Sabha that since 2014, the highest number of infiltration attempts were detected along the India-Bangladesh border, with 7,528 cases recorded till 2024. This was followed by 425 cases on the India-Pakistan border, 298 along the India-Myanmar border, and 157 incidents across the India-Nepal and Bhutan borders. Notably, no infiltration cases were reported along the India-China border during this period. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai shared the year-wise data in a written reply, underscoring continuous surveillance and monitoring along India’s international borders in the Lok Sabha.

Presenting detailed figures, Rai said infiltration attempts along the India-Bangladesh border peaked in 2024 with 977 cases, while India-Pakistan recorded 41 cases the same year. India-Myanmar reported 37 incidents and India-Nepal and Bhutan 23 cases in 2024. He also provided month-wise data for 2025 till November, showing 1,104 cases along the India-Bangladesh border, 32 along India-Pakistan, 95 along India-Myanmar, and 54 across India-Nepal and Bhutan. Once again, he stated that no infiltration cases were reported at the India-China border.

Year-wise infiltration attempts detected since 2014

Year India-Bangladesh India-Pakistan India-Myanmar India-Nepal & Bhutan India-China 2014 855 45 20 00 No infiltration cases reported 2015 874 42 16 03 No infiltration cases reported 2016 654 46 12 04 No infiltration cases reported 2017 456 42 09 03 No infiltration cases reported 2018 420 40 21 04 No infiltration cases reported 2019 500 38 25 38 No infiltration cases reported 2020 486 20 34 11 No infiltration cases reported 2021 703 32 38 18 No infiltration cases reported 2022 857 49 46 15 No infiltration cases reported 2023 746 30 40 38 No infiltration cases reported 2024 977 41 37 23 No infiltration cases reported

Month-wise infiltration attempts detected in 2025 (January–November)