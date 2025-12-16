Over 7,500 Infiltration Attempts on Bangladesh Border Since 2014: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

December 16, 2025

Over 7,500 Infiltration Attempts on Bangladesh Border Since 2014: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

The government informed the Lok Sabha that since 2014, the highest number of infiltration attempts were detected along the India-Bangladesh border, with 7,528 cases recorded till 2024. This was followed by 425 cases on the India-Pakistan border, 298 along the India-Myanmar border, and 157 incidents across the India-Nepal and Bhutan borders. Notably, no infiltration cases were reported along the India-China border during this period. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai shared the year-wise data in a written reply, underscoring continuous surveillance and monitoring along India’s international borders in the Lok Sabha.

Presenting detailed figures, Rai said infiltration attempts along the India-Bangladesh border peaked in 2024 with 977 cases, while India-Pakistan recorded 41 cases the same year. India-Myanmar reported 37 incidents and India-Nepal and Bhutan 23 cases in 2024. He also provided month-wise data for 2025 till November, showing 1,104 cases along the India-Bangladesh border, 32 along India-Pakistan, 95 along India-Myanmar, and 54 across India-Nepal and Bhutan. Once again, he stated that no infiltration cases were reported at the India-China border.

Year-wise infiltration attempts detected since 2014

YearIndia-BangladeshIndia-PakistanIndia-MyanmarIndia-Nepal & BhutanIndia-China
2014855452000No infiltration cases reported
2015874421603No infiltration cases reported
2016654461204No infiltration cases reported
2017456420903No infiltration cases reported
2018420402104No infiltration cases reported
2019500382538No infiltration cases reported
2020486203411No infiltration cases reported
2021703323818No infiltration cases reported
2022857494615No infiltration cases reported
2023746304038No infiltration cases reported
2024977413723No infiltration cases reported

Month-wise infiltration attempts detected in 2025 (January–November)

Month (2025)India-BangladeshIndia-PakistanIndia-MyanmarIndia-Nepal & BhutanIndia-China
January84021502No infiltration cases reported
February80000701No infiltration cases reported
March110052705No infiltration cases reported
April95011005No infiltration cases reported
May54050909No infiltration cases reported
June89030704No infiltration cases reported
July127040207No infiltration cases reported
August102020508No infiltration cases reported
September127030506No infiltration cases reported
October125040201No infiltration cases reported
November111030606No infiltration cases reported
