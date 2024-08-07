Over 760 kg ganja worth crores seized in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 7 Over 760 kg of ganja worth crores of rupees has been seized from a house in Nanu Khurd village in Gurugram's Pataudi block, the police said on Wednesday.

The narcotic substance was seized following the search of a locked house in the village on Wednesday.

According to the police, the Crime Branch of DLF Phase-IV received a tip-off that a large quantity of ganja was stored in a house in the Pataudi area. Acting on the tip-off, a Crime Branch team led by Inspector Sandeep Kumar reached the spot but found that the house was locked.

"We somehow managed to trace the owner of the house who gave us in writing to open his house. We opened the house in the presence of the duty magistrate and the village head and seized a large quantity of illegal contraband concealed in 21 plastic bags," Sandeep Kumar told IANS.

The police are collecting more information to trace the persons involved in this racket.

Last month, a Crime Branch team of Gurugram Police arrested four persons with over 97 kg of ganja worth over Rs 10 lakh from the Sohna-Tauru Road.

The suspects were arrested by a team of the crime unit by the police after they received a tip-off.

During questioning the accused disclosed that they had sourced the narcotics from Rajasthan for Rs 9.70 lakh for potential customers in Faridabad.

The police also seized two cars which were used for transporting the illegal contraband.

