Over 8000 workers to attend BJP’s working committee meeting in Rajasthan on July 13

Jaipur, July 12 Rajasthan BJP President C.P. Joshi on Friday said that over 8,000 workers will attend the party’s Working Committee meeting in the JECC auditorium in Sitapura, Jaipur on July 13.

“8000 workers including Panchayat Raj public representatives, civic public representatives, MPs, MLAs, ministers, Chief Minister and state officials will participate in the Working Committee meeting. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam will also mark their presence on behalf of the Central government in the meeting,” Joshi said while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur.

He said that during the meeting two sessions will be held in which the upcoming roadmap for the party will be discussed.

On the Rajasthan Budget, Joshi said that the full-time budget 2024-2025 presented by Bhajan Lal’s government has realised the vision of a developed Rajasthan.

“Keeping in mind the all-round and holistic development of every section of the state, work has already been started for implementing budget announcements,” Joshi said.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor