Over 81 lakh covered under TN's health insurance scheme, govt highlights 4-year achievements

Chennai, June 14 The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that more than 81 lakh people have availed benefits under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), as part of its achievements in the health sector over the last four years under the DMK government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

According to an official statement from the Health and Family Welfare Department, a total of 81,33,806 individuals have received medical benefits worth Rs 5,878.85 crore under the scheme.

Significantly, government hospitals accounted for the treatment of 25,80,867 beneficiaries, with an insurance disbursal of Rs 2,750.28 crore. The release also highlighted that the state’s flagship 108 ambulance service has catered to 79.85 lakh people, including 19 lakh pregnant women and 14 lakh road accident victims, reinforcing Tamil Nadu’s strong emergency medical response system.

One of the major infrastructural milestones achieved during the DMK’s current term is the establishment of the country’s second National Centre for Ageing in Chennai.

Built at a cost of Rs 151 crore, the facility aims to provide specialised geriatric care, reflecting the government’s focus on senior citizen health.

The report also showcased several other health initiatives launched over the last four years. These include the opening of new government hospitals like the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, the Mother and Children Nutrition Kit scheme, and the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Project, which has enhanced primary and secondary healthcare delivery mechanisms across the state.

Additionally, the School Children’s Eye Protection Scheme has been instrumental in the early detection and treatment of vision problems among school-going children, ensuring timely medical support and minimising long-term health complications.

The government emphasised that these health programmes and infrastructure upgrades underline its commitment to ensuring equitable and accessible healthcare for all sections of society, especially vulnerable populations.

Officials reiterated that the state’s holistic approach to public health -- ranging from maternal care and emergency services to preventive healthcare and institutional expansion -- continues to be a model for other states in the country.

