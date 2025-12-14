Over 850 caught for drunken driving in Hyderabad, Cyberabad

Hyderabad, Dec 14 More than people 850 people have been caught for driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol during the special weekend drive in the limits of Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police Commissionerates, police said on Sunday.

While 460 drivers were apprehended during the two-day drive in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad traffic police caught 407 offenders.

Hyderabad traffic police conducted a two-day special drive on December 12 and 13 against drunken driving to ensure road safety. During the special drive, a total of 460 drivers were caught driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

Of them, 350 were two-wheeler riders, 25 were three-wheeler drivers, 85 were four-wheeler and other vehicle drivers.

Offenders were categorised based on their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels. A total of 98 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 50 mg/100 ml.

The police registered 185 cases for BAC levels ranging from 51 to 100. Another 91 cases booked for BAC level of 101-150 and 48 cases for BAC levels ranging from 151-200.

Sixteen offenders were found to have BAC levels ranging from 201 to 250, ten had BAC levels of 251-300 and four case were booked for BAC levels above 300.

Police said there will be zero tolerance for drunk driving violations, and this special drive will continue. Commuters have been requested to cooperate with the traffic police.

Cyberabad traffic police conducted a special drunk driving enforcement drive over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 407 offenders.

A total of 290 offenders were riding two-wheelers. Eighteen were three-wheeler drivers. Police said 90 violators were driving four-wheelers. Nine others were driving heavy vehicles.

Police said 354 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, 31 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml, and 22 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

In the last week (December 8-13), a total of 385 drunk driving cases were disposed in courts. Sixteen persons were jailed and fined, 21 persons asked to pay fine and do social service while only fine was imposed on remaining 348.

Cyberabad Police reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. If anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor