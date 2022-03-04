Over 8,600 Jan Aushadhi Kendra is being operated across country, says Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday participated in the heritage walk as part of 'Jan Aushadhi Jan Jagran Abhiyan' in Purana Qila in New Delhi.

"Today we had a heritage walk with youth as part of Jan Aushadhi week which is being celebrated from March 1- March 7. Over 8,600 Jan Aushadhi Kendra is being operated across the country which provides affordable and quality medicines," Mandaviya told ANI.

Chemical and Fertilizer Ministry organising weeklong Aushadhi Diwas on January 4 at different locations across the country covering all States/UTs. This will generate awareness about the usages of generic medicines and the benefits of Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor