Over 90,000 first-time voters registered in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 20 J&K Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Tuesday said that a total of 93,284 voters have been added in the Special Summary Revision across Jammu and Kashmir while the elector population ratio has improved from 0.59 to 0.60.

“The number of young voters in the 18 to 19 years age group has increased by 45,964, with 24,310 of them being women even as the overall number of women voters has also gone up by 51,142,” the CEO said.

He added that the total number of young electors in Jammu and Kashmir in the 18-29 age group stands at 25.34 Lakhs.

“The Special Summary of Photo Electoral Rolls with the qualifying date of July 1, 2024, was successfully completed in all twenty districts of Jammu and Kashmir. With a focus on ensuring accuracy, inclusivity, and purity of electoral rolls, the mammoth Special Summary Revision exercise has been completed successfully,” the CEO said.

He said that as per the Special Summary Revision-2024 completed with the publication of the final electoral roll, the total number of electors (voters) stands at 88.03 lakh. These include 44.89 lakh males, 43.13 lakh females and 168 third-gender electors.

The CEO also noted the special efforts made during the special summary revision exercise which has resulted in the improvement in the gender ratio of the electors by 2 points - going up from 959 to 961, demonstrating significant progress in efforts towards intensification of electoral inclusion of women.

He that the number of polling stations across Jammu and Kashmir has also seen an uptick. “The number of polling stations (PSs) in Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming Assembly elections has increased from 11629 to 11838 and polling station locations (PSLs) from 8930 to 9168,” the CEO said.

The CEO informed that J&K has 83,191 registered Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) voters while the number of centenarian voters (of age over 100 years) stands at 2428.

