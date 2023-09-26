Over 90,000 US visas for Indian students, third year in a row

New Delhi, Sep 26 For the third year in a row, Indian students have got the maximum US visas -- over 90,000 this summer, the US Embassy in India said on Tuesday.

The US Embassy in India in a post on X, formerly Twitter said, "The U.S. Mission in India is pleased to announce that we issued a record number – over 90,000 – of student visas this summer/in June, July, and August."

"This summer almost one in four student visas worldwide was issued right here in India. Congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have chosen the United States to make their higher education goals a reality. That’s a wrap. With teamwork and innovation, we ensured that all qualified applicants reached their programs on time," the US Embassy said.

According to officials, last year, over 82,000 US visas were issued for the Indian students.

