Over 9,500 shifted to safer places after Jhelum breaches embankment at two places in Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 5 Over 9,500 people were evacuated from different areas in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam and Srinagar districts after breaches in the Jhelum River embankment at two places on Friday morning.

The breaches occurred at Sangam in Anantnag and at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar as the river flowed near the danger mark.

The Jhelum River breached its embankment at Shalina village in Budgam district on Thursday, and the authorities stepped in promptly to evacuate people from areas marooned by the breach.

In the marooned villages and urban localities, flood water entered residential houses, prompting NDRF and SDRF teams to launch evacuation drives to move people to safer locations.

Standing crops, particularly paddy, were submerged, causing losses to farmers.

Locals recalled hearing three loud noises between 2.30 and 3 a.m. Thursday, likely from the embankment giving way, before water suddenly entered homes and streets.

Areas affected by the floodwater include Shalina, Kanihama, Lasjan, Soiteng, Nowgam, Vyethpora, Golpora, Padshahibagh, and Mehjoornagar.

At 9 a.m. Friday, the Jhelum was flowing at 20.54 ft at Sangam in Anantnag against the danger mark of 25 feet, and at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, the level was 21.48 ft.

Administration in Budgam district has set up six relief centres for displaced residents at Government High School Wagoora, Government Higher Secondary School Khandah, Sheikh-ul-Alam High School Wagoora, GHSS BK Pora, Islamic Public High School Kralpora, and Dar-ul-Fatah Dangerpora.

Teams from the SDRF, NDRF, Police and Revenue Department, supported by local authorities, have been deployed for rescue and relief operations with manpower and machinery fully mobilised.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological (MeT) Department officials said the weather has gradually improved.

“In the coming days, no major rainfall is forecast for the Kashmir division until around September 12.

“Moderate rainfall is expected in Jammu between September 8 and 9. Overall, no significant weather activity is expected in Jammu and Kashmir,” officials said.

Authorities have ordered closed schools, colleges and universities in the Valley for the day.

