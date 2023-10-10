Over a dozen people in Bihar's Bagaha bitten by 'mad horse'

Patna, Oct 10 Around a dozen people sustained injuries due to bites by a "mad" horse in Bagaha city in Bihar's West Champaran district, an official said.

The residents are claiming that the horse has become mad and is targeting people, especially pedestrians.

The residents say that the horse is roaming around Ambedkar Chowk, Bela Gola, Masan colony, and the railway overbridge area in the city and is mainly biting school-going children, women, and elderly persons.

"We have admitted around half a dozen patients who have sustained horse bite injuries. Their conditions are stable," said Dr Kasim, an in charge of the primary health centre, Ram Nagar, Bagaha.

Following the attacks, the matter was reported to the Forest and Wildlife Department but so far, they have failed to catch the animal.

