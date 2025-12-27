Over a month after Bihar poll results, BJP celebrations continue in Begusarai

Patna, Dec 27 Even more than a month after the results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections were declared, celebrations continue across the state. On Saturday, a victory celebration was held in Begusarai district, where senior BJP leaders and party workers marked the NDA’s landslide win with music and dance.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Bihar Assembly Speaker Dr. Prem Kumar were seen waving handkerchiefs and joining party workers as the popular Bhojpuri song “Jodi Modi Nitish Ke Hit Ho Gayil” was played at the event.

As the senior leaders joined in, party workers seated near the stage also began waving handkerchiefs and dancing, turning the gathering into a festive spectacle.

Addressing the gathering, Assembly Speaker Dr. Prem Kumar expressed confidence that the BJP’s electoral success would extend beyond Bihar.

“The public’s trust in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is diminishing, and the lotus will bloom in West Bengal in the coming times. A BJP government will be formed there under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Commenting on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal, Dr. Prem Kumar said the Election Commission would identify and remove illegal Bangladeshi nationals during the upcoming elections. He reiterated that public confidence in the current West Bengal government is waning.

Dr. Prem Kumar also spoke on the reported incidents of violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh, terming them unfortunate and condemnable.

He said it is the constitutional and moral responsibility of the Bangladesh government to protect the lives and property of minorities. “When a country has constitutional authorities such as a Prime Minister and President, the government must act decisively,” he said.

The Speaker added that the targeted violence against Hindus has angered followers of Sanatan Dharma across India and urged the Bangladesh government to immediately arrest those responsible.

The celebration coincided with a felicitation and worker honour ceremony organised at the Harsh Garden complex under the leadership of Teghra MLA Rajneesh Kumar.

Addressing the gathering, Rajneesh Kumar said party workers are the backbone of any organisation and praised their role in the development of the Teghra Assembly constituency.

“The dedication shown by our workers in the development of Teghra is unparalleled,” he said.

He assured that education, health, roads, electricity and employment would remain top priorities and pledged to develop Teghra as a model constituency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor