Over Delhi 1000 ghats readied for Chhath puja, says Atishi

New Delhi, Nov 17 Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Friday inspected the Chhath Ghat at ITO on Friday and assessed the ongoing preparations ahead of the two-day Chhath puja celebrations beginning on November 19.

During inspection, the Revenue Minister directed officials to expedite the preparations to avoid last-minute tasks and inconvenience to the devotees during festivities.

After the inspection, Atishi said that there will be no shortcomings in the preparations for the Chhath Mahaparv in Delhi.

"In this direction, all MLAs and departments are present at the ground zero level, following the directives of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," said Atishi.

The Minister said that Delhi is home to a large number of people from the 'Purvanchal' region and contributes socially, economically, and culturally to their development.

"Chhath is a very important festival for all of them. In this regard, for the past eight years, the Arvind Kejriwal government has been organising the Chhath Mahaparv in a grand manner across Delhi," she said.

The Kejriwal government has prepared more than 1000 ghats across the entire city to enable people to celebrate the Chhath Mahaparv without having to go far from their homes.

"Right from constructing ponds to providing tents, lights, cleanliness, security, and more, the Delhi government is arranging everything on these ghats. Additionally, cultural programmes will be organised by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy at many ghats," said Atishi.

"Our effort is to ensure that our Purvanchali brothers and sisters in Delhi can celebrate the auspicious festival of Chhath with joy, peace, and enthusiasm," she added.

