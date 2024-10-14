Over Rs 79 lakh scam uncovered by Ahmedabad cyber crime branch

Ahmedabad, Oct 14 The Cyber Crime Branch of Ahmedabad in Gujarat busted an international gang involved in a Rs 79,34,639 fraud case where the accused posed as officials from TRAI, Mumbai Cyber Crime, and the CBI, an official said.

Officials informed that the gang tricked a local resident by falsely claiming that their mobile phone was involved in illegal activities. The scammers further stated that a complaint had been filed against the individual at the

The gang convinced the complainant that their mobile number was linked to illegal activities, such as prohibited advertising, and that their bank account had suspicious transactions linked to their Aadhaar card.

Using intimidation tactics, including threats of an arrest warrant, the criminals continuously monitored the complainant through WhatsApp calls. They pressured the victim to transfer Rs 79,34,639 to a bank account under the guise of verification, promising to refund the money after the process was complete.

A joint operation by the Cyber Crime Branch in Delhi and Bengaluru led to the arrest of two Taiwanese nationals, Mu Chi Sang and Chang Hao Yun (also known as Mark), who were key players in the scam. The police also arrested two more Taiwanese nationals in Bengaluru. A total of four foreign nationals were detained for their role in this elaborate fraud.

The investigation revealed a sophisticated modus operandi involving 20 rooted mobile phones connected to routers, which intercepted OTPs from victims’ bank accounts. Over 120 mobile devices were linked to this setup, with operations spread across Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The gang was using rented bank accounts in exchange for commissions, provided by locals in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Odisha, eight of whom were arrested during the raids.

Raids in Mumbai and Delhi also led to the arrest of Saif Haider, who was in direct contact with Mark, the Taiwanese mastermind. Mark was responsible for providing rooted mobile phones and routers and bringing equipment from Taiwan to set up illegal operations. He had travelled to multiple countries, including Cambodia, Dubai, China, and several cities in India, such as Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, to expand the fraudulent activities.

During their recent trip to India on October 10, Mark and his associate Marco were attempting to expand their network by collecting rented bank accounts from Indian agents to use for illegal betting and cyber fraud. Two more Taiwanese nationals, Wang Chun Wei (aka Sumoka) and Shen Wei Hao (aka Krish), were arrested in Bengaluru. They were found to be operating a similar setup and were in contact with Saif Haider and other gang members.

The cyber police seized Rs 12.75 lakh in cash, 761 SIM cards, 120 mobile phones, 96 chequebooks, 92 debit and credit cards, 48 cheques, 42 passbooks, 32 USB charging hubs, and other technical equipment, including minicomputers and routers. The gang used rooted mobile phones to intercept OTPs and access bank accounts for illegal activities, including cyber fraud, gaming, betting, and money laundering.

This international gang's operations were vast, with connections across multiple states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Delhi, and Karnataka. The Cyber Crime Branch's investigation continues, with efforts underway to apprehend more members involved in this elaborate scam.

