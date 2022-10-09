Over Rs.2.49 crore unaccounted cash seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 9 Hyderabad police have seized unaccounted cash of over Rs.2.49 crore and apprehended three persons, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on credible information, the Commissioner's Task Force, West Zone team, along with Jubilee Hills police, intercepted one two-wheeler, near Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Jubilee Hills around 11 p.m. on Saturday, and found the two riders moving with a bag containing Rs 2,49,79,000.

On enquiry, the duo disclosed that they are working under Lalith who is a hawala operator and as per his instructions, they came to Jubilee Hills and received a cash bag from Botchu Ramu.

Police also took Botchu Ramu in custody and on enquiry he disclosed that as per the instructions of one of his colleagues, Pola Satyanarayana (who is now in Delhi), he received the said cash from one unknown person at Road No. 75,A Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills by showing one Rs 10 note bearing number 49B 847015. On the instructions of Satyanarayana, he had delivered the same cash to Sudhir Kumar Ishwarlal Patel and Ashok Singh.

As the arrested men failed to give proper account for this huge amount of cash, Jubilee Hills police seized the same under section 102 of Criminal Procedure Code and took three into custody. Later, they were let off after issuing notice under section 41 (A) of Criminal Procedure Code.

Lalith and Satyanarayana are still at large.

Botchu Ramu, manager, Boyance Infrastructure Bangalore, is a resident of KPHB, Hyderabad, and a native of Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. Sudhir Kumar Ishwarlal Patel hails from Gujarat and Ashok Singh from Rajasthan, and both are hawala amount transporters.

A total of 1,500 notes of Rs 2,000 denomination and 43,958 notes of Rs 500 denomination were seized from the duo. The Rs 10 note used for authentication in this Hawala transaction was also seized along with two cell phones and a Suzuki Access.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor