Overall crime in Assam dipped 50%: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 5 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that overall crime in the state has decreased by at least 50 per cent in the last two years.

Taking to 'X', Sarma wrote: "The latest NCRB report suggests overall crime in Assam has reduced by nearly 50 per cent since 2021.

"Our efforts in transparent recruitment and investments in SMART policing is bearing fruit. We will not rest till Assam is crime free," he added.

Assam saw a 48.26 per cent decrease in cognisable offenses to about 69,000 instances in 2022, according to a recent report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The agency, which reports to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, states that Assam had 68,937 overall criminal cases in 2022 -- a decrease from 1,33,239 in 2021.

Of these, the number of cases reported under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dropped from 1,19,883 in 2021 to 59,315 in 2022.

According to the NCRB data, the number of crimes according to Special and Local Laws (SLL) decreased to 9,622 from 13,356 in 2021.

Moreover, Assam saw 194.2 reported crimes for every lakh people in the previous year.

Meanwhile, Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said in a post on 'X': "Crystal clear directions & mandate, accompanied by trust reposed in us has made this possible. We strive to improve further."

