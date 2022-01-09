Overnight rain improves air in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 9 The air quality in the national capital improved to a 'satisfactory' level following overnight rain, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, the city received a total rainfall of 8 mm.

As per the IMD's morning update, a temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at 8.30 a.m. with a relative humidity of 100 per cent.

The wind was blowing in the northeast direction at a speed of 5.4 km per hour.

The city observed sunrise at 7.16 a.m. and the sun is likely to set at 5.42 p.m. in the evening.

For the day, the IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain. The maximum temperature is likely hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) estimates, Delhi-NCR's Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved to a 'satisfactory' level with PM 2.5 pollutant recorded at 34 and PM 10 at 52.

Usually, the air quality is categorised as "good" when AQI is between 0 to 50, "satisfactory" between 51-100, "moderate" between 101-200, "poor" between 201-300, "very poor" between 301-400, "severe" between 401-500, or "hazardous" at 500 above.

As per the latest update at 11.37 a.m., the other pollutant Ozone (O3) was recorded at 93. The data for carbon monoxide (CO) and Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) was not available.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor