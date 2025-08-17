Owaisi hits out at RSS-BJP over NCERT textbook revision, accuses them of historical distortion

New Delhi, Aug 16 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of systematically distorting history through selective changes in school NCERT textbooks.

In a televised debate on Saturday, Owaisi questioned the omission of key historical facts from school syllabi, including the role of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Syama Prasad Mookherjee in the Bengal Cabinet alongside Fazlul Haq, who had moved the Pakistan resolution at the Muslim League's Lahore session.

"Why don't you teach that Mukherjee was a Cabinet member? This is history. Why hide it?" the AIMIM Chief asked.

He further alleged that the RSS's involvement in major freedom movements such as the Civil Disobedience Movement, Quit India Movement, and Anti-Settlement Satyagraha (likely refers to the Rowlatt Satyagraha, a nationwide protest led by Mahatma Gandhi in 1919 against the Rowlatt Act) has been deliberately excluded from school textbooks.

"You selectively teach things and portray your ideological leaders as spotless," he said, adding that the truth must be taught without ideological filters.

Owaisi also challenged the portrayal of the Prime Minister in educational content, urging transparency about the RSS's prayer, oath, and foundational principles.

"You're trying to present your ideology as noble while portraying others as bad. Teach everything -- why are you hiding things?" he said.

Responding to a question on whether NCERT textbooks have been systematically altered over the years, Owaisi asserted, "The habit of changing history has always been there with RSS and BJP. Whenever they've been in power, this has been their primary agenda."

The AIMIM Chief also said that the BJP government at the Centre should include the book 'Muslims Against Partition' by Shamsul Islam in the NCERT-recommended syllabi.

"This lie about partition is repeated time and again. At that time, not even 2 to 3 per cent of Muslims had the right to vote. Only elitists such as zamindars and jagirdars were enfranchised. Even today, they (RSS and BJP) blame us (Muslims) for the partition of the country. How were we responsible for that? Those who fled, fled. Those who were loyal, stayed," he added.

His remarks come amid growing concerns over ideological influence in curriculum design and the politicisation of education.

