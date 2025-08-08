Owaisi hopes PM will not take advice from 'genocidaire' Netanyahu

Hyderabad, Aug 8 AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said on Friday that he hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would stand on the right side of history by not taking advice from his "war criminal" and "genocidaire" Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on dealing with US President Donald Trump.

The Hyderabad MP was reacting to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s statement that he can give Prime Minister Modi some advice on dealing with Trump.

"India is not so unfortunate that its Prime Minister has to take advice from a war criminal & genocidaire who has an outstanding ICC warrant against him," Owaisi said in a post on social media platform X.

"Netanyahu is responsible for the genocide of 65,000 Palestinians in Gaza; 20,000 of whom are children killed. 1.2 million have been made homeless. 2,000 odd UN employees have been killed and Israel has TWO adverse judgements from ICJ."

Owaisi hoped that Prime Minister Modi would stand on the right side of history and not become a passive participant.

Amid the ongoing tensions between the US and India over the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the former, Netanyahu said he was ready to give some advice to Prime Minister Modi on dealing with Trump. However, he mentioned that he would do so privately as both PM Modi and Trump are his "terrific" friends.

"PM Modi and Trump are terrific friends of mine. I would give PM Modi some advice on dealing with Trump, but privately," the Israeli leader told the media.

He also stated that he would like to visit India "soon".

The Israeli PM also called the basis of the US-India relationship "very solid" and urged them to resolve the tariff issue.

"The basis of the relationship is very solid. It will be in the interest of India and the US to arrive at a common ground and resolve the tariff issue. Such a resolution will be good for Israel as well, as both countries are our friends," Netanyahu said.

