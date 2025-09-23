Owaisi to kickstart Bihar campaign with Seemanchal Nyay Yatra from tomorrow

Hyderabad, Sep 23 AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi will kickstart his party’s campaign for the Assembly election in Bihar with ‘Seemanchal Nyay Yatra from Wednesday.

The yatra in the Seemanchal region will continue till September 27.

The Hyderabad MP will be launching 'Seemanchal Nyay Yatra' from Kishanganj to unite the people for the development and to demand justice for the Seemanchal region, the party said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the Yatra, Owaisi will hold roadshows and address corner meetings in various Assembly constituencies of the Seemanchal region.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief has been raising the backwardness of the Seemanchal region for the last one decade.

He introduced the Private Member’s Bill in the Lok Sabha, demanding the setting up of a Seemanchal Region Development Council to end the backwardness in the region.

On the first day, the yatra will cover Kishanganj, Thakurganj and Bahadurganj Assembly constituencies. It will start at Kishanganj and end at Janata Hat after passing through Pothia, Thakurganj, Powakhali, Bahadurganj, Lohagara Hat, and LRP Chowk.

On September 25, Owaisi will conduct the yatra in Kochadaman, Jokihat, Araria and Purnia Assembly constituencies. The yatra starts from Kishanganj to Rahmatpara, Sontha, and Jokihat and ends in Araria.

The next day, he will be touring Purnia, Baisi and Amour Assembly constituencies. The Yatra starts from Purnia to Dagarua, Baisi, Amour, and Baisa and ends at Baraedgah.

Owaisi will address meetings in Baisi, Katihar, Balrampur, Kadwa, and Pranpur Assembly constituencies on September 27. The Yatra starts from Kishanganj to Dangra, Balarampur, Chandani Chowk, and Barsoi and ends at Bighor.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the AIMIM had contested 19 Assembly seats and won five seats (Amour, Kochadaman, Baisi, Jokihat, Bahadurganj).

Four of its MLAs joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in 2022.

This time, the AIMIM is likely to contest more seats than it contested in the last elections. The party said that there are indications that many influential political leaders and social workers are willing to contest elections on its ticket.

