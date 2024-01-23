Oxford University ends ties with TCS citing 'technical glitches' in online admission tests: Report

London, Jan 23 The University of Oxford has terminated its partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) following a detailed analysis of technical problems experienced by students taking online admission tests in 2023, according to media reports.

Last year, TCS had entered into a partnership with the renowned university to administer online tests at its affiliated test centres.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education, Professor Martin Williams addressed the issue in a letter to teachers and exam officers, saying that the university has conducted a thorough investigation into the issues to better understand how and why they occurred, media reports said.

The decision has subsequently been taken to end our relationship with TCS, Williams added. As of now, the university is attempting to come up with alternative options for the years beyond 2024.

Details of the arrangement will be communicated soon, with the intention of starting a new admission cycle in the early spring, he said, according to media reports.

