Oxygen therapy can save kids in hypoxic conditions: experts

Lucknow, Aug 14 If a child shows symptoms of rapid and shallow breathing, restlessness, headache, bluish lips, increased heart rate, coughing and stridor (a high-pitched, whistling sound heard while breathing) it could be signs of pneumonia, asthma or heart disease and swift action is crucial to prevent complications.

Experts in the field of medicine have underlined the importance of ‘oxygen therapy for the management of hypoxic conditions (lack of oxygen) among children under five years.

Director general, medical and health, Dr Renu Srivastava Verma said: “Today, our oxygen infrastructure is strong and self-sufficient. While we no longer worry about availability, responsible usage is crucial.”

She said to protect children from these dangers, it was necessary to train doctors and paramedical staff, so that oxygen therapy can be given after assessing the health of the child and thus reduce chances of death.

She also provided information about the various sources and equipment used for oxygen delivery and monitoring.

Head of paediatrics at Dufferin Hospital, Dr Salman Khan said timely recognition was necessary, and oxygen therapy in the right quantity and time could bring early relief for kids.

Early diagnosis key to tackle viral hepatitis, the doctors said.

