Padma awardees praise PM Modi-led government's growth initiatives in 11 years

New Delhi, June 9 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government completes eleven years in power and marks the first anniversary of Modi 3.0, it has been dubbed as 'glorious and golden era' of governance by many eminent citizens.

Many Padma Shri awardees, in conversation with IANS, shared their experience of the past decade, elucidating why the bold initiatives undertaken in Modi 1.0, Modi 2.0 and Modi 3.0 augur well for the country's future.

Bihar's noted nephrologist Hemant Kumar, honoured with the Padma Shri for more than three decades of contribution in medical sciences, said that the country has seen remarkable progress in the field of health and education.

"Infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate have decreased significantly. A lot of attention has been given to girl child. The level of education has increased a lot. Earlier, girls used to sit at home but now have started going to school and the level of education among girls has increased a lot. They are being encouraged by giving them incentives in every way," he said.

Padma Shri Phoolbasan Bai Yadav, a social worker from Chhattisgarh and President of 'Maa Bamleshwari Self Help Group', said that in these 11 years, the country has made unprecedented progress in areas like women empowerment, cleanliness, self-reliant India and Digital India.

"PM Modi has played an important role in promoting women's self-respect. Through women self-help groups, lakhs of women got employment and became self-reliant. We are not educated. But, PM Modi trusted us and today our sisters and mothers have become Lakhpati Didi," she added.

She also said that the sisters and daughters are marching ahead with Lakhpati Didi scheme.

Geographical Indication (GI) expert and Padma Shri Rajnikant described PM Modi's 11-year tenure as unmatched and wonderful.

"In these 11 years, there has been an unprecedented change in the field of crafts, art, agriculture and GI, the credit for which goes to the visionary thinking of PM Modi," he remarked.

Referring to his journey, Rajnikanth said, "It started from Kashi after the GI law was enacted in 2006-07. PM Modi gave the slogan of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Local to Global', which gave new strength to GI. As a result, Kashi has become hub of GI products today. At present, there are 32 GI products in Kashi region, which is the highest in the world in any one region."

Oncologist and Padma Shri Vijayalakshmi Deshmane said that PM Modi's 11-year tenure has given a new direction to the country.

Talking about the Padma awards, he said that earlier people used to think that this honour is given only to people from the royal family or to special people.

"Narendra Modi government brought a change in this. When I got the news of the award, I wanted to thank some Union Ministers. And, the reply I got was that don't thank us, it is PM Modi's vision. He chose unsung heroes, which is wonderful. The selection of awards is now transparent and different. Now government and system are recognising those who do great work while remaining anonymous."

Padma Shri Kanubhai Hasmukhbhai Taylor equated the Prime Minister with God.

He said that PM Modi's support took his work for 'Divyang' (differently-abled) children and society to new heights.

Kanubhai runs a school for differently-abled children in Surat.

He praised the PM Modi-led government for welfare of the differently-abled persons.

"My association with him is very old. From the time when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Narendra Modi is God for me. When he became the Chief Minister, he worked to bring Divyang children and society into the mainstream. With the support of PM Modi, a school for Divyang children was established in Surat," he recalled.

Padma Shri and plastic surgeon, Yogi Aeron, shared his experiences and while congratulating the government on completion of 11 years in power.

Talking to IANS, he said, "Earlier, honours like Padma Shri were given only to VVIPs, but now people working at the rural level, who made the impossible possible with their hard work and ability, are being given this honour. I never thought that I would get Padma Shri."

Praising the Ayushman Bharat scheme, he said, "My family lives in America, but there is no such scheme even there. With Ayushman, even poorest of the poor feel safe. Earlier, poor were not able to reach the big doctors, but now they are able to get better treatment."

Padma Shri and para-athlete K.Y. Venkatesh described PM Modi-led government's 11-year tenure as excellent.

He praised PM Modi's leadership style and contribution to sports.

Venkatesh said, "PM Modi is doing a great job in the economy, industry and sports in his third term. Earlier, our medals did not reach double digits in the Asian Games or Paralympics. Now, we have crossed the three-digit mark in the Asian Games and are also touching double digits in the Olympics."

He also praised the efforts of the PM Modi-led government for para-athletes.

He said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee Khel Kendra has been built in Madhya Pradesh, which is working under the Sports Authority of India.

This is a big gift for the para-athletes, he added.

Padma Shri Mahesh Sharma said that this is the time to build a 'New India'.

He added that PM Modi-led government has not only made welfare schemes but also implemented them to bring about a change in the lives of people at the grassroots level.

Praising PM Modi's leadership, he said, "The way Prime Minister has united the nation like a family is being appreciated everywhere. He does not just preach but sets an example by implementing them himself."

"Prime Minister Modi recently sought suggestions to make Mangarh Dham a national monument. This area is considered the land of tribal sacrifice. This step shows that the tribal society is also being given a national identity now. Our cultural pride is being revived," he added.

Padma Shri and Bhajan singer Kaluram Bamaniya from Madhya Pradesh's Dewas said that Prime Minister has done a commendable job in promoting the culture of the country and boosting the morale of singers and artists.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has made remarkable progress in many areas like agriculture, education and health. He has made significant contributions to the Kabir sect. The construction of the Kabir Math in Gayaji, which cost crores of rupees, is an example of this," he added.

Padma Shri as well as Padma Bhushan Tejas Patel praised Prime Minister profusely, saying, "When Modi ji was not the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I had met him in connection with a patient. While working in the hospital at that time, I saw his talent and impressive personality. I was impressed by his brilliance and confidence. Even after becoming the Chief Minister, I kept meeting him in various functions."

He described PM Modi's memory as amazing.

"He remembers people by name even after years. Even if there are five hundred or thousand people, he still remembers old things and references. His memory is like a computer's hard disk," he said.

"His habit of going deep into every subject impressed me. Be it a matter of medical field or any other, he does not depend on others. He himself tries to understand everything in detail and understands it," he added.

