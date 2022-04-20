Padma Bhushan Tarlochan Singh welcomes Centre's decision to celebrate Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur

Former President Giani Zail Singh's Press Secretary Padma Bhushan Tarlochan Singh welcomed the Centre's move to celebrate the event relating to the Sikh Guru at Red Fort, starting on Wednesday.

"This is the first time that the Government of India has bestowed such an honour to the Sikh community by taking an initiative to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur at a place of national and international importance," he said.

He appealed to all leaders of the community, especially religious leaders, to come together to laud the efforts of the Centre and make the event a success.

On the 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur, various prominent Sikh personalities from across the country are expected to attend the two-day event organized by the Government of India on April 20 and 21 in the Red Fort premises as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the celebration on April 21. He will address the nation from the Red Fort, on the second day of the event.

PM Modi will also release a postage stamp and a coin on the occasion.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is participating in the event. On the first day of the event a light show, and 'Kirtan' have been organised.

As many as four hundred 'ragis' will perform in a 'Shabad Kirtan' to mark the auspicious occasion.

The programme is organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru (April 1, 1621-November 11, 1675) of the Sikh religion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor