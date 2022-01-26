Padma Bhushan to Azad is well-deserved recognition for distinguished politician, gentleman: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the Padma Bhushan to Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad is a well-deserved recognition for the distinguished politician, gentleman and staunch nationalist.

Quoting Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal's statement on Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister extended his gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to confer Padma Bhushan to Azad.

"I have known Ghulam Nabi Azad for many years. This is a well-deserved recognition for the distinguished politician, gentleman and staunch nationalist. My gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the decision to confer Padma Bhushan on Azad ji," said the Assam Chief Minister.

Sibal congratulated Azad while slamming the party for "not needing Azad's services".

"Ghulam Nabi Azad conferred Padam Bhushan. Congratulations bhaijan. Ironic that the Congress doesn't need his services when the nation recognises his contributions to public life," Sibal tweeted.

Ever since the announcement of the Padma Awards, a divide is being seen in the Congress, especially after its veteran leader Gulam Nabi Azad was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Centre for his contribution to public affairs.

Shashi Tharoor also extended congratulations to Azad and said, "Warm congratulations to Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad on his Padma Bhushan. It is good to be recognized for one's public service even by a government of the other side."

Anand Sharma, who is the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, too extended support to the veteran leader and said, "Heartiest congratulations to Ghulam Nabi ji for well-deserved recognition of his lifelong enriching contribution to public service and Parliamentary democracy."

Azad is yet to give a statement or react to the announcement of the award by the Narendra Modi government.

( With inputs from ANI )

