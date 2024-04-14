Padma Bhushan Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Padma Shri Gulabo Sapera, others join BJP in Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 14 Many Padma awardees including Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, a Grammy winner, and Kalbeliya dancer Gulabo Sapera joined BJP on Sunday.

Dungarpur Cricket Association Secretary Sushil Jain, former state Congress Secretary Rupesh Kant Vyas and other dignitaries also joined BJP with them.

Speaking on the occasion, Gulabo said: "I have decided to join BJP after watching women getting empowered and leading from the front. I want more people to join BJP to ensure the country gets developed."

Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt said: "We have joined BJP looking at the ideology of nationalism and cultural thrust given by the leader."

"We have not come to contest elections here but we all want India to become a developed nation by 2047. So we support Modiji and want a BJP government to be formed yet again," he added.

Padma Shri Ram Kishore Derewala, Bagru artist, said: "We have seen our country being looked upon with pride when we go to foreign land. India's fame has risen under the Modi government and we are being accorded warm welcome in foreign countries too," he said.

Those who joined the party included Padma Shri Tilak Gitai, Padma Shri Shakir Ali, Padma Shri Ustad Ahmad, Padma Shri Munnashastri among others.

Retired IPS Roop Singh Meena, among other dignitaries, also joined the party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor