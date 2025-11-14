Padma Shri environmentalist 'Saalumarada' Thimmakka passes away at 114

Bengaluru, Nov 14 Renowned environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee 'Saalumarada' Thimmakka passed away at the age of 114 on Friday. She was undergoing treatment for respiratory complications at a private hospital in Jayanagar in Bengaluru, where she passed away at noon after her condition worsened.

Born on June 30, 1911, in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, Thimmakka was married to Chikkayya in Hulikal village. The couple had no children, which led her to plant and nurture banyan saplings along the roadside, caring for them as her own children. This earned her the affectionate title “Saalumarada (row of trees)" Thimmakka.

Despite being illiterate, she became an international symbol of environmental conservation.

Over the years, she received numerous honours, including the Rajyotsava Award, Vishalakshi Award, Nadoja Award (2010), and the prestigious Padma Shri (2019).

In 2020, the Central University of Karnataka conferred upon her an honorary doctorate.

Political leaders, environmentalists, and public figures across the country have expressed deep condolences over her demise.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the death and stated, "I am saddened to hear the news of the passing of 'Vrikshamate' Saalumarada Thimmakka. Having planted thousands of trees and nurtured them like her own children, Thimmakka dedicated most of her life to environmental conservation."

"Though she has left us today, her love for nature has made her immortal. My respects to the great soul who has departed," he stated.

"With the demise of Saalumarada Thimmakka, the nation has become poorer. I pray that her soul attains eternal peace. My condolences to her family," he stated.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, stated, "I am saddened to hear the news of the passing of Vrkshamate Dr. Salumara Thimmakka, our proud Padma Shri awardee, who planted banyan saplings along the roadside and proclaimed, “Trees are my children.”

"May Thimmakka’s soul rest in eternal peace. Let us pay tribute to her by following her example of environmental service—protecting and nurturing the environment around us," he stated.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra expressed deep condolences over the passing of “Vrkshamate” Salumarada Thimmakka. Born in Gubbi Taluk of Tumakuru district, she became widely known as “Vrkshamate (Mother of Trees)". She later married Chikkayya of Magadi Taluk. She loved trees and plants as her own children. Thimmakka was honoured with the National Citizens’ Award, the Indira Priyadarshini Vrikshamitra Award, the Padma Shri Award, as well as the Rajyotsava Award and the Nadoja Award."

