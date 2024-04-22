Padma Shri to Goa's innovative farmer Sanjay Anant Patil

Panaji, April 22 Living in the pristine village of Savoi Verem in Ponda taluka of Goa, Sanjay Anant Patil (59), is known as an innovative farmer in the coastal state.

He was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award 2024 for his remarkable contributions to natural farming and zero-energy micro-irrigation systems.

He converted the barren plot of land, measuring 10 acres, into a lush green natural farm and areca nut farm in his village.

During his childhood at his uncle's place (mother's brother) in Shiroda -- 20 km away from his village where he did schooling, he learnt farm activities from his uncle.

Studied up to eleventh class, Patil was a staff of Goa Bagayatdar Society, where he worked for four years and resigned to achieve his goal of doing natural farming.

He travelled to Gujarat to learn the natural farming process and returned to Goa to spread awareness of it.

Patil produces areca nuts, coconuts, cashew, and local pineapples at his 10 acre land through natural farming.

